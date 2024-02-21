Majority Caucus cannot appoint leaders without party – Speaker Bagbin

By Christopher Arko, GNA

Accra, Feb.21 GNA – The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, says the Majority Caucus in Parliament does not have the power to freely appoint its leaders without the concern of the political party overseeing the process.

He said the political party had the crucial role in guiding and influencing the selection of leadership within the Majority Caucus.

This explanation comes when reports indicate the ruling party is planning to change the leadership of its Majority Caucus in Parliament.

Mr Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, during parliamentary proceedings, asked Speaker Bagbin for an interpretation on the position of the new standing orders of the House on the selection of caucus leaders.

He revealed that President Akufo-Addo was set to engage the Majority to address the issue.

Speaker Bagbin, however, said there was no confusion with the new definition of the leaders in the new Standing Orders.

“I have heard, listened and I know that the parties are having problems with this new definition of the new leaders, that is only where this confusion is coming from.”

“The old order refers to party or parties, but this new one does not refer to a party but caucuses.”

“The old order defines the majority leader to mean a member of parliament designated by the party or parties holding the majority of the seats as their recognized leader in the house. Now this new order says designate means appoints.”

“The same standing orders talk about the majority caucus, and it says majority caucus means the members of the party or parties that have the largest number of seats. I don’t see the difference; the caucus is the party wing. That is the wing of the party in parliament.”

You cannot be talking about appointing or designating your leaders without the party leading the process. I don’t understand that. It’s the same definition here” he said.

Speaker Bagbin urged Members of Parliament who disagreed with him to proceed to the courts to challenge his ruling.

“It’s a matter that I will come out with a written reason for this House, but in the meantime, this is the position of the speaker. And I do so under the same standing orders, where there’s a doubt, it’s the speaker’s opinion that prevails.”

