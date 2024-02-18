Lower Manya Krobo Assembly supports 14 PWDs out of DACF 

By Kamal Ahmed/GNA

Agormanya (E/R), Feb. 18, GNA – Fourteen people with disabilities in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality of the Eastern region have been provided with a range of items through the District Assembly Common Fund for PWDs.

The support aligns with three per cent of the District Assembly Common Fund, dedicated to addressing the needs of Persons with Disabilities in various aspects of their lives.

This involves covering school fees, and medical expenses, and providing training for skill development to enhance their livelihoods.

The PWDs were provided with a range of items to support their livelihoods, including refrigerators, fufu pounding machines, pepper grinding machines, soft and hard alcoholic drinks, seed capital for mobile money, polytanks, industrial sewing machines, second-hand clothing, and more.

According to Mr. Simon Kweku Tetteh, the Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo, the items were distributed to people who were not able to benefit from the disability fund scheme.

He urged the recipients to use the items wisely to achieve financial stability and independence.

“Since 2017 to date, I’ve supported about 600 people, including the fourteen who have benefited from the disability fund scheme,” he said, adding, “We will continue to support them to get something done for themselves rather than go on the street to beg.”

According to him, the assembly has been covering medical expenses, educational costs, and fulfilling other requests from PWDs using the DACF funds specifically allocated for supporting them.

Mr Tetteh mentioned that he plans to personally visit the beneficiaries at their homes to ensure they are utilising the items effectively.

Mr Akumatey Wayo, a beneficiary from Agonya, expressed his optimism about the pepper grinder machine he received.

He noted that it would help provide sustenance for him and his family during these challenging times.

He said he has been struggling without a job for the past eighteen months due to an unfortunate accident, adding, “I thanked the MCE so much because, without this opportunity, I don’t know where support will come from.”

Ms. Margaret Agbesi, another beneficiary who had a netting machine, commended the government and the assembly for their support.

Mr Jonathan Martey Korley, who had thirty cartons of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, applauded the Assembly.

“It will help me to boost my business, provide food for me and my family, and also help me to employ others who are unemployed,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

