Let’s overcome doubts about blacks’ ability to manage own affairs – President Akufo-Addo

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Feb. 08, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to the people of Grenada to redefine their sense of national responsibility as the country marks its 50th independence anniversary.

He said they should be optimistic and remove any doubt some may continue to harbour about the ability of the black man or woman to manage his or her own affairs.

“I urge you to devote yourselves to the freedom and welfare of Grenada and the peoples of the Caribbean,” the President stated, in a solidarity message to the Caribbean nation.

As the Guest of Honour of the independence anniversary celebration, President Nana Akufo-Addo, while in Grenada, at the invitation of Prime Minister Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell, addressed the Parliament.

He also had bilateral talks with the Prime Minister as well as the Governor-General of Grenada, Dame Cécile Ellen Fleurette La Grenade, all aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Grenada is commemorating the anniversary on the theme: “One People, One Journey, One Future”.

President Nana Akufo-Addo cautioned the people not to allow their energies to be sapped by either the failures of the past or the challenges of today.

“Embrace today’s challenges as opportunities for a brighter tomorrow,” he inspired the people.

Ghana’s President has since the assumption of office in 2017, been a strong advocate of a vibrant Africa-Caribbean partnership.

His conviction is premised on the inseparable cultural ties and historical past existing between the nations, which he says ought to be well exploited to bring prosperity to the people.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

