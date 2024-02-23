Keta: NCCE to intensify public education ahead of 2024 general election 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (V/R), Feb. 23, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Keta Office in the Volta Region, has pledged to intensify its routine activities to educate the public ahead of the upcoming general election.

This will enable the public to understand some of the basic civic responsibilities and political tolerance towards a peaceful process.

Madam Lena Elinam Bensah, the NCCE Director at Keta, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the Commission, targeted inculcating good moral behaviours and other civic responsibilities in members of the public.

“We have also established Civic Education clubs in basic and senior high schools in the municipality to help inculcate the constitutional rules and regulations in the young ones,” she stated.

“We want everybody to be involved in building a stronger, healthy, and peaceful country since our theme for this year is: We can build a better Ghana together, so get involved.”

Madam Bensah said their main challenge was the lack of vehicles to run routine activities to render better education to the public.

She, therefore, appealed to individuals, corporate entities, philanthropists, and the Government to help with the provision of a vehicle to enable them to visit all communities.

She urged the public to cooperate with them in their activities and abide by the rules and regulations of the country to avoid any punishment.

