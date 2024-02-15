IOM Ghana appoints Ghanaian British Actress as Goodwill Ambassador 

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, Feb. 15, GNA – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has appointed Ama K. Abebrese, British-Ghanaian actress, television presenter and film producer, as IOM Ghana’s first-ever female Goodwill Ambassador.



At the same time, Kofi Kinaata, IOM Ghana’s Goodwill Ambassador since 2017 has reaffirmed his commitment to migration and the well-being of migrants.



“The announcement is part of IOM’s global appointment of nine new IOM Goodwill Ambassadors across the world. Artists, musicians, and athletes are among the personalities newly- appointed by IOM Director General Amy Pope”, said in a statement issued and signed by Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, IOM Ghana Chief of Mission.



“We are honoured to be joined by Ama K. Abebrese as our first female Goodwill Ambassador and grateful to Kofi Kinaata for his continued commitment toward migrants and the Ghanaian youth. I am looking forward to bringing this partnership to life,” it stated.



Kofi Kinaata is a multi-talented musician and songwriter from Ghana. Born as Martin King Arthur, he is well known for his Fante rap and freestyle, earning his title as the Fante Rap God.



The statement acknowledged and appreciated Kinaata’s unique style with a touch of traditional African proverbs in his local language to entertain and educate.



Kofi Kinaata uses his platform to raise awareness of safe migration pathways and the dangers linked to irregular migration as well as to promote opportunities in Ghana, reaching especially the youth.



IOM Ghana has been working with Kofi Kinaata on various occasions, including annually on International Migrants Day. What is more, Kofi Kinaata has released two songs with messages of safe migration.



“There is a lot to be done to allow young Ghanaians to make informed migration decisions as well as to explore further opportunities at home. I use my music to educate my audience about these very important topics and to raise awareness of safe migration pathways and the

dangers linked to irregular migration,” the statement quoted Kinaata.



Ama K. Abebrese is an actress, television presenter and film producer. Being raised in a migrant family, she is a role model and a change-maker in Ghanaian society at home and in the diaspora and is engaged in connecting the two.



Previously, Ama K. Abebrese has used her platform to raise awareness about topics such as mental health and child rights. Her dedication to both her craft and her advocacy work has made her a respected figure in Ghana and beyond.



“As a child of parents who left the shores of Ghana for another country and as a Diasporan having lived between Ghana and the UK all my life, I understand why many people choose to migrate for various reasons. I hope and encourage everyone to do this safely and through the right channels,” Abebrese also indicated in the statement.



The partnership with these two personalities is a meaningful step, highlighting IOM Ghana’s commitment to impactful advocacy, specifically targeted at the Ghanaian youth, the statement concluded

GNA

