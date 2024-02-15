Religious stakeholders schooled on child protection 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Feb. 15, GNA- The Department of Children under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection through the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) has begun a two-day engagement with traditional and religious leaders in the Oti Region.

The two-day sensitisation brought together chiefs and queen mothers, and Christian and Islamic leaders to deliberate on ways to utilise religious platforms to change people’s reluctance toward protecting children against various forms of abuse.

The engagement sought to educate and support religious and traditional leaders to harness the relevance of child protection laws and rights in the country.

Mr Israel Akrobortu, the Volta and Oti Regional Director of the Department of Children called on parents and other stakeholders to prioritize the needs of children.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the workshop, he said it was imperative for parents and guardians to reconsider their poor actions in response to the needs of the young children with renewed commitment.

He advised parents to take good care of their children, giving them their basic needs should be prioritised to ensure that the children were well trained to fit into society.

Mr Christopher Lartey, a Principal Programme Officer and Social Policy Analyst said traditional leaders like chiefs and religious leaders from various religions were strategically positioned to play an influential role in their respective areas.

He said traditional leaders have a challenge to advance the important message that parents, guardians and societal members have a role to play to stop child abuse.

Mr Lartey said traditional and religious leaders can use their influence to create penalties for perpetrators of child abuse.

He noticed that opinion leaders need to be more proactive by setting high standards for ensuring basic rules and guidelines are enforced on how people in various capacities relate to children.

Nana Otubea II, the Paramount Queen Mother of Nkonya Traditional Council, mentioned physical attacks, rape, child marriage and psychological abuse among others as some of the violent discipline children go through in Ghana and called for conscious efforts to curb the menace.

She said children who get the needed protection, attention and support in their upbringing would be assertive in life and become more responsible when they mature.

GNA

