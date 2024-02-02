GNAT inaugurates two-unit pavilion classroom at Sambruik community  

By Rosemary Wayo

Sambruik (NE/R), Feb 02, GNA-The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has inaugurated a two-unit pavilion classroom at Sambruik, a community in the Bunkpurugu Nakpanduri District of the North East Region.

The facility was built by the GNAT to provide more classrooms for the Sambruik D/A Primary School.

Before the construction of the new facility, the school had one mud structure for a classroom block, made up of five classrooms that contained school children of kindergarten one to class five.

Reverend Isaac Owusu, National President, GNAT, speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate the classroom block, said the gesture was part of the Association’s corporate responsibility, which was founded on the understanding of its members.

He said the Association was not limited to fighting for the welfare of teachers adding GNAT sought to leave a mark in selected deprived communities annually in any region that hosted the World Teachers Day celebration.

He said development projects undertaken by the Association were done solely with part of the dues that were paid by members adding several of such initiatives had been carried out in other regions lately.

Reverend Owusu assured the community of the Association’s preparedness to furnish the classroom block to ensure that pupils did not sit on the floor to learn.

Mr Joseph Louknaan, District Chief Executive, Bunkpurugu Nakpanduri District, commended GNAT’s commitment and effort in enhancing education in the area saying identifying the need of the Sambruik community was evident that the Association had done thorough needs assessment.

He encouraged members of the community to take good care of the facility and ensure its maintenance.

Mr Yakubu Jacob Adam, Bunkpurugu Nakpanduri District Director of Education, said the facility would augment the infrastructural deficit in the district.

He said many schools in the area lacked infrastructure, furniture as well as teachers and called on well-meaning organisations to come to the aid of the district.

He said some school projects were completed in the area but were yet to be handed over for use.

GNA

