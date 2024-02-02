Tell’em drops a new single titled “This Year”

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, Feb. 02, GNA – Prince Sasu, a young Ghanaian hip-hop and afro-beats sensation with the showbiz name Tell’em, has released a new single titled “This Year.”.

The song, produced by Skantybeatz, was released on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Tell’em said his song emphasises positivity and urged his fan base to remain calm and have positive intentions this year to achieve their aims and objectives.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Tell’em said even though the song was just released, it was recorded in 2020, adding that he thought this was the opportune time to release it for it to make the needed impact.

The young and fast-rising music sensation expressed belief and hope that this year was a positive year, hence the inspiration to release the song to thrill his fan base.

“This is the fastest song I have ever written since I started my music career professionally in 2018,” he noted.

He stated that to ensure that the music was right lyrically and sounded great in the eras of listeners, he used three nights for the recording process of “This Year.” The young artiste has three singles, many freestyles, and a few features available on YouTube, SoundCloud, and Audiomack.

He assured his fans that this year he would drop more singles and lots of freestyles, saying, “My fans or listeners who stream my new single should believe, personalise, and actualize everything I said in the song because 2024 would be a great year.”

He advised his colleagues in the music industry to be consistent and stay true to themselves as well.

Tell’em’s new single “This Year” is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Boomplay, among other streaming platforms.

GNA

