Chief Justice leads team to support Alternative Housing Project for flood victims

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Battor (V/R), Feb. 02, GNA – Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo has led a team from the Judicial Service to donate1,000 bags of cement to support the Safe Alternative Housing Project for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The housing project was initiated by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) of North Tongu, after the spillage of the dam.

This followed the MP’s efforts to offer temporary structures to accommodate victims of the flood in the constituency.

Chief Justice Torkornoo handed over the cement to Mr Ablakwa and pledged to commence the drilling of a borehole to supply water for the flood victims.

The Judiciary, as an Arm of Government, would continue to offer its support to the victims, whenever it was deemed necessary, she said.

Mr Ablakwa, the chiefs and elders received the donation and expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice and her entourage for the support.

He, however, called on corporate Ghana to keep extending their support to the victims.

