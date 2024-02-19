Ghana Athletics announce participating schools for maiden NISAC

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – The Ghana Athletics (GA) has officially announced participating senior high schools for the maiden National Invitational Students Athletics Championship (NISAC).

A total of 56 selected schools from the 16 regions of Ghana would converge at the newly built University of Ghana Sports Stadium from February 24-28 to compete for honours and test the readiness of the facility for the upcoming African Games to be held next month.

The NISAC is a talent unearthing event spearheaded by the GA and Citi TV, a privately owned television in Ghana.

In an interview with GNA Sports, Madam Philippina Frinpong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Athletics mentioned that they were expecting over 2000 athletes and officials in the capital for the event.

She added that the championship would also serve as a practical learning platform for National Technical Officials being trained for the African Games.

The host region, Greater Accra, would be represented by St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, Achimota School, Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Legon, West Africa Senior High School, Accra Academy, Tema Technical Institute, and New Century Technical Institute, Dansoman.

The rest are Accra Technical Training Centre, Odorgonno Senior High School, Madina Technical Institute, Labone Senior High School, and Tema Secondary School.

The Northern Region would have Ghana Senior High School, Tamale, Tamale Senior High School, and Dabokpa Technical Institute representing while Kintampo Senior High School and Nkoranza Technical Institute represents the Bono East Region.

Mawuli Senior High School, Kpando Technical Institute and Comboni Technical Institute would represent the Volta Region while Walewale Technical Institute, Nalerigu Senior High School, and Kpasikpe STEM represented the North East Region.

Bono Region would have Sunyani Senior High School and Don Bosco Vocational/Technical Institute representing it while Fr. Dogli Memorial Technical Institute, and Dambai Senior High School represents the Oti Region

From Ashanti Region, T.I. Ahmediyya Senior High School, Osei Kyerewire Senior High School, Opoku Ware Senior High School, Kumasi Technical Institute, and Islamic Senior High School are expected to represent the region.

St. Augustine College, Mfantsipim School, Adisadel College, Edinaman Senior High School, Biriwa Technical Institute, and Swedru Senior High School have been invited to represent the Central Region while Damango Senior High School, and Bole Senior High School made it to represent the Savannah Region.

Western Region would have Ghana Secondary Technical School, and Takoradi Technical Institute with Upper West having Wa Senior High School, and Wa Technical Institute with Ahafo Region being represented by Goaso Senior High School and Serwaa Kesse Senior High School.

The Upper East Region would also have Bolgatanga Senior High School, and Bolgatanga Technical Institute while Western North Region would also have Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School, and Bibiani Senior High School.

St. Paul Technical Institute, Pope John’s Senior High School, Okuapeman Senior High School, Ghana Senior High School, Koforidua Senior High/Technical School, and Akwatia Technical Institute would represent the Eastern Region.

According to the CEO, there would be both track and field events at the championship and mentioned that some of the events to be competed for are 100m boys and girls, 100m Hurdles girls, 110m Hurdles boys 400m boys and girls, 200m boys and girls, 400m boys and girls, 800m boys and girls, 1500m boys and girls, 3000m girls, 5000m boys, and 4 X 100m boys and girls.

She added that other events for the championship are 4 X 400m boys and girls, 4 X 400m Mixed Relay, Long Jump boys and girls, Triple Jump boys and girls, High Jump boys and girls, Javelin boys and girls, Shot Put boys and girls, and Discus boys and girls.

“Preparation for the event has reached an advanced stage with the various contingents expected to arrive this week. Most of the athletes are eager to par­ticipate in the championship.

“We expect a very keen competition because the quality of facilities would surely motivate the young athletes to give their best,” she asserted.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

