Africa Armwrestling gears up for maiden participation in Africa Games

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – The Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) has shown its readiness ahead of the 13th Africa Games scheduled for March 8 – 24 in Accra.

Within a few weeks to the commencement of the continent’s biggest sporting event, host Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, Central Africa, Egypt, Madagascar, Mauritius, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Togo and more countries have signed up to compete for laurels in Armwrestling.

The games are expected to produce a world class and memorable event on the back of the successful hosting of the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship in June last 2023 as the same was used as the qualifier for the Africa Games.

Armwrestling, traditional, very popular and easy to play has over the years gained recognition as a leading sport on the continent following the huge investment made by President Charles Osei Asibey.

The African Games Armwrestling competition would take place at the Cedi Hall, University of Ghana, Legon from March 13-16.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) expressed excitement on how fast the sport had caught up in Africa having worked so hard with his team to get Armwrestling as a competitive sport code at the Africa games.

He commended the Ghana Government, Ministry of Youth & Sports, the Local Organizing Committee, Association of Africa Sports Confederation, Africa Union Sports Council, and assured that adequate preparations are in place to give athletes, officials and all key stakeholders and patrons of Armwrestling a hospitable reception and high level sports performance during the games.

“The vision is to make Armwrestling the sport of choice by encouraging participation and enhancing development on the continent. We are on course as we rewrite another history by playing in the Africa Games,” he said.

Mr. Osei Asibey said he is hoping for a successful event that would make Armwrestling a permanent sports code for the Africa Games hence calling on all to promote the sport in helping attract sponsorship.

Athletes will compete in 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 75kg, 85kg, 90kg, 100kg and +100kg for men and 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 80kg and +80kg for women.

GNA

