Ghana Air Force tests agility of A29 Counter Insurgency Aircraft  

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, Feb 19, GNA – The Ghana Air Force in partnership with Sierra Nevada Corporation, a US-based Defence Technology company and Embraer, a Brazilian Aerospace and Defence outfit has held a flight demonstration of the A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft

The static display and flight demonstration of the Counter Insurgency aircraft occurred on Monday, the 19th of February 2024, at the Airforce base in Accra.

The exercise which entailed various kinds of air maneuvering, according to the Minister of Defence , Dominic Nitiwul, was to familiarise Air force with the agility and capabilities of the aircraft.

It was to also foster solid future relationships with the two defence industries to help Ghana maintain air superiority and position itself to counter terrorism and Insurgency in the West African Region.

“This demonstration does not only afford us a first-hand look at the capabilities of the A-29 Super Tucano, but also facilitate the cultivation of relationships essential for sustained collaboration”, he said.

On his part, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwesi Bekoe, said the exercise, apart from the test and thrill, would inform Government ‘s decision to acquire the aircraft for the Airforce and also serve as an inspiration for aspiring military and civilian aviators.

“It is our earnest hope at the end of the demonstration that the Super Tucano will be considered high on our decision making for acquisition,” he said.

The Representative of Sierra Nevada Corporation, Eric Huff, during his address, stated how his outfit which had 15 years of operation experience in West Africa, was willing to cooperate with Ghana in its quest to keep the country safe from any threats and effects of terrorism and insurgency currently plaguing the region.

Sierra Nevada Corporation is a defence technology conglomerate headquartered in the US state of Nevada. It is known for its customised solutions in the fields of aviation, national security space, electronic warfare amongst many others.

Embraer Defence and Security, however, is a Latin American based defense and security industry known for making sophisticated military hardware and weapon systems.

Notable among them, the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft which has had over 275 of it sold worldwide out of which over 22 were procured by militaries in West Africa.

