Ellembelle MP assures people of Esiama of championing development 

By P.K. Yankey

Esiama (W/R), Feb. 19, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, has assured the chief and people of Esiama in the Western Region of continuing developmental projects initiated by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to meet their needs.

He said Esiama had become the eye and centre of Ellembelle, which called for more developmental initiatives to modernise the area.

Mr Buah, who is also the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, said this when he met the chief, elders and the people to respond to some of the developmental concerns of the coastal community in the Nzema area.

He outlined some major projects executed by the previous NDC government including an asphaltic overlay in the Esiama township, which extended to the Nursing Training School, under the Oil Enclave Road Project, which had stalled in the last seven years.

Other projects were provision of water under the Small-Town Water Project, extension of electricity to some part of the area, completion of two KVIP toilet facilities, and a three-unit classroom block for the Roman Catholic School.

The rest were the supply of meters and transformers, a six-unit classroom block for Esiama Secondary Technical School and contributions towards renovation of the chief’s palace.

The MP said he had also renovated streetlights in the Esiama township on six different occasions in the last seven years.

Mr Buah, therefore, assured the people that he would bring in more interventions to benefit them.

Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III, chief of Esiama, thanked the MP for responding to their invitation and said his respect and willingness to collaborate with traditional rulers to push for development was a step in the right direction.

He, however, appealed to the MP to work with the authorities to extend electricity to some parts of the town as it was fast developing.

On health, the Chief asked Mr Buah to help expand the clinic and make plans to build a befitting hospital to cater for the healthcare needs of the people.

Nana Kwagyan III said: “For the past year, the clinic has had no Physician to attend to patients, so I am appealing to you and the government to post one to the facility to help take care of us.”

He added: “Our town has no park for recreational activities, so the youth play football around the Kundum grounds, which is also a worry, so we are imploring your office to help us clear a land for a football pitch.”

GNA

