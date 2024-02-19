Mytle Health donates cash to Korle Bu Medical Block for mattresses

By Benjamin Mensah

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA-Mytle Health LLC, a healthcare advocacy group operating in both Ghana and the United States of America, has donated an undisclosed amount of cash to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, to procure 62 beds for hospital’s Medical Block.

The beds, when procured, would enhance the hospital’s capacity to efficiently transfer patients from the Emergency Unit to appropriate wards.

The donation was initially to be done as cash presentation to families with medical expenses to enable patients who had been discharged but unable to pay their bills to pay them.

Mytle Health LLC, however, adapted its approach to addressing a more pressing need identified by the hospital- inadequate beds- and to ensure sustained benefits to patient care.

Mytle Health group is a health care solution, made up of medical doctors, other health professionals based in Ghana and the United States of America, that allows Ghanaians abroad and at home to directly sponsor health care subscription plans for their loved ones.

Mr Kojo De-Graft, Founding Partner of Mytle Health LLC, presented the envelope containing the undisclosed amount to Mrs Augusta Aninakwah Gyimah, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer.

“This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to making a lasting impact on healthcare accessibility,” Mr De-Graft said.

He emphasised the enduring and significant advantages of their contribution.

He announced that Mytle Health is encouraging Ghanaians abroad to sponsor their relatives in Ghana to seek medical care at home rather than travelling abroad, as the cost of medical care and treatment abroad tend to be higher.

“Mytle Health said stands as a beacon of healthcare advocacy, dedicated to providing Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, the peace of mind that comes with knowing their loved ones are cared for,” Mr De-Graft said.

Mytle Health LLC’s programme is based on packages that can be chosen at the time of sign-up.

Mr De-Graft announced that Mytle Health intends to develop into a non-government organisation to support patients with the needed assistance.

The term “no bed syndrome” gained prominence in 2018 to depict the severe shortage of beds and mattresses in healthcare facilities nationwide, resulting in numerous patients being denied essential care, often with tragic consequences

Mrs Gyimah expressed appreciation to Mr De-Graft and Mytle Health for the gesture and said it was a timely support for the Medical Block.

She appealed for more assistance to the Medical Block with more beds and mattresses, especially high flood mattresses.

Mrs Gyimah said there were large empty spaces in the ward which could keep patients that were being kept at the emergency ward but had been empty because there were no beds and mattresses.

“We’re in dying need of mattresses,” she declared.

Prof. Dr Albert Akpalu, Consultant Neurologist and Senior Physician Specialist at the Medical and Therapeutics Department, also extended his appreciation to Mytle Health LLC for its support, acknowledging that these services will enable Korle-Bu to fulfil its mandate to the public effectively.

He said the department also urgently needs monitoring equipment, BP equipment, suction equipment, and devices.

Prof Dr Akpalu called for an improved ambience at the Block, saying, “We have qualified persons.

“We need support systems to get things going.”

Prof Dr Akpalu also called for assistance to improve the toilet facilities at the Medical Block

GNA

