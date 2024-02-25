Geingob laid to rest

WINDHOEK, 25 FEB (NAMPA/GNA) – The late President Hage Geingob was laid to rest at the Heroes’ Acre outside Windhoek on Sunday.

Geingob was accorded a 21-gun salute before being laid to rest, in one of four mausoleums at the national shrine.

Namibia’s third Head of State died at a hospital in Windhoek on February 4, 2024, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking at the burial, chief mourner President Nangolo Mbumba said Geingob, has joined fellow heroes and heroines, who resisted colonialism.

GNA

