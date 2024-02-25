‘Tun Tum” movie successfully premieres with audience ecstatic  

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA – Renowned Ghanaian filmmaker Socrates Safo, together with animator Michael Tettey Narh, have successfully premiered “Tun Tum” to a select audience at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.

The movie, which premiered in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has received massive commendation for its uniqueness, with a few others also criticising the concept of the movie.

The movie ‘Tun Tum” is a 34-minute animated movie that illustrates the story of the creation of man from an African perspective.

Some notable faces in the Ghanaian creative industry have praised the latest work of Ghanaian filmmaker Socrate Safo and his partner Michael Tettey Narh.

Among them was popular actor Fiifi Coleman, who was at the premiere on Friday to witness the movie.

“I have zero reservations about this film. It’s an artistic work. Somebody dreamt about this and put it together to tell a story. And they told their story how they wanted to tell it,” he said.

Another film industry stalwart, George Bossompem, also gave positive comments and showered praise for the ‘Tun Tum” movie, as did Ghanaian Pan-African Poet Nana Asaase.

Nana Asaase said,”I think it does us (Ghanaians) justice. Doesn’t it point to places like Tema, “Centre of the World”, Visit Ghana And, that’s a good thing to sell Ghana.

“I think it is a beautiful representation of Africa, our diasporas, what we are, the call for renaissance, the call for us to come back home, and really our story. It is a beautiful story that has been created by one of us. And this story should be told to young children who will come after us and be shown wherever.

“We want to tell our version of the story. This is one step in the right direction of telling our story. That’s ‘Tun Tum’ for me.”

Some personalities who graced the premiere, including fashion designer Gifty Mawuena Sossavi and Ghanaian – American fashion designer Kwab Asamoah, all praised the concept of the movie.

The movie is yet to be released commercially.

GNA

