Commey demands reforms at GBA, as he eyes presidency

By Simon Asare



Accra, Feb. 25, GNA – Richard Oblitey Commey, Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion, has advocated for retired boxers to take over the helm of affairs at the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).



Commey, who has been handed a series of bans by the GBA in the past years, said what is currently happening in the football circles was the same as events on ghana’s boxing scene.



According to the 34-year-old boxer, he intends to run for President of the GBA in the near future as he seeks to change the face of boxing.



“The situation with the Ghana Football Association is similar to what’s happening with the GBA. It is time for a retired elite boxer to take charge and give boxers the recognition they deserve.



“I am coming back in a few years to run for President…,” he wrote in Facebook post.



Commey is yet to make a return to the ring after suffering knockout loss against Jose Carlos Ramirez in March 2023.

