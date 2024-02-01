Gas, oil resources must bring wealth to Ghanaians – Aspirant

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Jan. 31, GNA – Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, a Convention People’s Party (CPP) Parliamentary Aspirant for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, says the operationalisation of gas and other natural resources in the Nzema enclave must translate into wealth creation for the people.

He said it was imperative for the government to take advantage of the gas and oil resources to spearhead the industrialisation drive to bridge the unemployment gap to help create wealth for the people in the area.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, he said: “It is rather sad that successive governments since the turning of the oil valve, have failed us woefully with loose agreements with foreign operators at the expense of us the resource holders.”

Dr Kwesie noted that though the discovery of oil and gas did not bring development automatically, there were strategic measures that could be put in place to add value to the resources to generate enough revenue to build industries to employ the youth.

“Unfortunately, proceeds from oil and gas exploration in these areas are not properly accounted for, which is killing our industrialisation dream,” he said.

On why he aspires to become a Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Dr Kwesie indicated that his desire was to help fix the economic challenges in the area.

He said the two main political parties – the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP), had all been tried and tested but failed to meet the development aspirations of the people.

“I’m looking to change that narrative if given the chance to represent the people in Parliament on the ticket of the CPP,” Dr Kwesie said, adding, “the growth of Jomoro is dear to my heart, so I will bring in development partners to leverage our rich natural resources to create the kind of wealth the people desire, should I get the opportunity to serve as the MP.”

Touching on his plans to solve the problem of youth unemployment, he said he would invest in human capital development interventions like skill training to equip them with the necessary knowledge to venture into any business of their choice.

He, therefore, Implored the CPP delegates in the Jomoro Constituency to endorse his bid to become the Parliamentary Candidate and subsequently snatch the seat from the NDC in the area.

