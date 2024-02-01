Samira Bawumia assesses prevalent cooking methods in Jamestown  

By Godwill Arthur Mensah

Accra, Feb. 01, GNA – Hajia Samira Bawumia, the wife of the Vice President, and a Global Ambassador for the United Nations’ Clean Cooking Alliance, has toured Jamestown, a suburb of Accra, to assess the common cooking methods, and sources of fuel patronised by residents.

AThe tour was also to find ways to improve it to ensure environmental sustainability and good health.

She was accompanied on the tour by Michael Regan, the Administrator of the United States’ Environmental Protection Agency (US-EPA).

The tour underscores a collaborative effort to promote clean cooking for environmental sustainability in Ghana.

Jamestown, with its rich cultural and historical significance, served as an ideal setting, reflective of a typical Ghanaian community is suitable for the exercise.

The area, known for its vibrant community, faces challenges with traditional cooking methods that often rely on less sustainable fuel sources, including charcoal, firewood, and tires.

During the tour, Hajia Samira Bawumia and Ambassador Regan interacted with residents to gain first-hand insights into the traditional cooking practices prevalent in the area.

They visited several households, including two fish smoking facilities, a kenkey house and a Banku joint; observing the methods and fuels used in preserving fish and preparing meals.

In her interactions, Mrs. Bawumia said: “Our women go through a lot of challenges to put food on the table, and cooking is the number one challenge.

“A lot of the non-communicable diseases are from unclean cooking, respiratory illness, blindness and all of that, and so, we’re committed to helping our women to help transition from firewood and charcoal to cleaner energy sources.”

She highlighted the importance of embracing more sustainable and health-friendly cooking practices.

“Our traditional cooking methods are an integral part of our culture.

However, she said it was essential to balance it with environmentally sustainable and healthy practices.

Mrs Bawumia, who also doubles as a champion of the World Health Organisation’s Health and Energy Platform for Action (HEPA), expressed the government’s commitment to resolving the challenges associated with the cost of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and making it more accessible to the citizens.

On his part, Administrator Regan said: “Everyone should have access to clean cooking. It should not matter who you are, where you live.

“And so, we are going to continue to work with the Second Lady to do everything we can to make sure that everyone has access to clean cooking,” he added.

There was a townhall discussion on alternative cooking methods and the potential for cleaner, more sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel sources for the local population.

The visit not only highlights strong Ghana-United States relations but also reflects a shared dedication to improving public health and sustainable living practices.

Other members of the delegation include Dr Henry Kokofu, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Ambassador Virginia Palmer, the United States Ambassador to Ghana and the Chief Executive Officer of the US’ National Association for the Advancement of Coloured people (NAACP), Mr. Derrick Johnson.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

