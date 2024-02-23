ECG serves disconnection notice to Yilo Krobo District Hospital 

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Feb. 23, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has served a disconnection notice to the Yilo Krobo District Hospital, for the non-payment of accrued electricity bill.

Ms Sakyiwaa Mensah, the Public Relations Officer of the ECG, Tema Region told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the hospital had not made any payment to the power distribution company since April 2022.

Ms Mensah said the Hospital, which is located at Somanya in the Krobo district currently owed the ECG a total of GHs 1,398,955.40.

She said the notice of disconnection was served on the facility on Thursday, February 22, 2024, indicating that the Hospital had a 14-day ultimatum to pay or have the facility disconnected from the national grid.

She said the notice formed part of the ECG’s ongoing nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise.

Ms Mensah called on consumers to promptly pay their electricity bills to avoid disconnections.

