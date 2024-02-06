Boasiako Foundation Launched in Kojokrom to spur youth development

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Kojokrom (W/R), Feb. 6, GNA – Mr Meshack Antwi Boasiako, a Youth Activist at Kojokrom in the Western Region, has founded the Boasiako Foundation to help solve the many societal challenges within the area.

At the inauguration of the Foundation over the weekend, Mr Boasiako told the Ghana News Agency that the Foundation was set up to help the aged, youth and women to make a decent living.

“The Foundation is here to make sure the youth in Kojokrom get free skills training, care for the needs of the aged and also bring together the chiefs, elders, the assembly members and the youth together for development,” he said.

The Foundation, through indigenes outside the country, had already initiated a project to help many youth desiring to work abroad, he added.

“We are still on the processes and very soon many of the youths will get the opportunity to work abroad for a decent living.” Mr Boasiako said.

