Court sentences driver for attempted stealing

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Feb.22, GNA – The Accra Circuit Court Four has fined a driver GHC3,600.00 for breaking the side window of a saloon car to steal.

Baba Ibrahim admitted to causing unlawful damage to the left side glass window of a wine Toyota Corolla sedan with the registration number GE 4122-22.

He however, denied the attempt to steal from Mr William Kofi Kwarteng’s vehicle.

The prosecution later withdrew the attempted stealing charge against him.

Police Chief Inspector Eric Pobee told the Court, presided over by Mrs Kizita Naa Koowaa Quarshie, that Mr Kwarteng, the complainant, is a pathologist and a resident of Tema Community 18.

He said Baba Ibrahim is a driver residing at Tema Community 17.

According to Chief Inspector Pobee, the complainant, the owner of Anathoth Consult on Community 18 Devtraco Road, arrived at work on February 15, 2024, at about 0600 hours and parked his wine Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number GE 4122-22 in front of the workplace.

He said the complainant later received a phone call from one of his employees, who informed him that a young man had attempted to steal his car battery after breaking into it through the left-side back window glass.

Chief Inspector Pobee said the complainant arrested Ibrahim with the help of passers-by and requested assistance from the Community 18 Police, who took him to the station.

Ibrahim admitted to the offences at the Charge Office in front of an independent witness, the court heard.

After investigation he was charged and put before court, police said.

