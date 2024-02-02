Yara Ghana presents rewards to its top four retailers 

By Albert Futukpor

Balshie (N/R), Feb 02, GNA-Yara Ghana Limited, a fertilizer company, as part of its Yara Connect Loyalty Programme, has presented tricycles and a motorbike to its top four retailers as their rewards under the programme.

The top four retailers were Hadara Enterprise located in Wa; Saka Enterprise located at Bawku, and Bolnaba Enterprise located at Bawku, all of which received a tricycle each; and Abowine Enterprise located in Bolgatanga, which received a motorbike.

The top four retailers accumulated the highest points in the Yara Connect Loyalty Programme in the year, 2023.

Ms Theresa Randolph, Managing Director, Yara Ghana Ltd, speaking at a ceremony at Balshie near Tamale to present the rewards to the winners, said Yara Connect sought to provide a strongly connected input channel from Yara to farm, driving sustainable growth and contributing to thriving smallholder farming communities.

In a bid to strengthen its connection with the last mile retailer in the distribution chain, Yara Ghana, as part of its digital value chain offerings, introduced an application-based loyalty programme to help it (Yara) connect with its retailers while incentivising them to create loyalty to the Yara brand.

This gave birth to the Yara Connect App, which is available on the Android and Google Play Store for all retailers of Yara to download and scan the QR codes on the bags of Yara fertilizers they sell to farmers to enable them to accumulate points to gain rewards.

Ms Randolph said through Yara Connect, Yara Ghana was able to provide value added services to retailers in the form of product information, application rates and agronomic advice adding “Retailers are in turn empowered to advise farmers and recommend Yara as an effective solution to the farmers’ needs.”

She said so far, 554 Yara input dealers had been registered onto the Yara Connect App where several rewards in the form of Yara branded polos, raincoats, smart phones amongst others had been given in the year 2023.

She congratulated the winners and encouraged other retailers to commit fully to using the Yara Connect App in all their transactions to stand the chance of winning the rewards.

Mr Yussif Mohammed, Managing Director, Hadara Enterprise expressed gratitude to Yara Ghana for the reward saying the Yara Connect App was helping him to track his transactions.

He said the tricycle was useful to his business because he would use it to support his customers by transporting the products from his shop to their final destinations.

