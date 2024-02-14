Borteyman Sports Complex is huge legacy for Ghana – President Akufo-Addo

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – The massive sporting infrastructure at the Borteyman Sports Complex, one of the major facilities to host the 13th African Games, is a huge legacy for Ghana, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Justifying the over US$140 million spent on the multi-purpose project, he said it would aid the Country’s intent to develop lesser-known sporting disciplines to an appreciable standard.

“Despite loud calls by some pessimists for our nation to withdraw from hosting the tournament, we remained resolute, and, today, our country can be proud of the massive sporting infrastructure we have put in place for the Games,” the President noted, at the inauguration of the facility in Accra.

The Sports Complex has a 1,000–seater Olympic–size swimming pool, with a 10–lane competition swimming pool and an eight–lane warm–up swimming pool – the first of its kind constructed in the country.

There is also a Sports Hall capable of seating 1,000 spectators for various events, including basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis and weightlifting.

A 500-seater dome for handball, volleyball, judo, karate, taekwondo, fencing, arm-wrestling, and a five-tennis court complex, including a 1,000-seater Centre Court, have also been provided as part of the project.

Notably, the Complex will accommodate seven competitive disciplines, including table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and the triathlon.

Four of these events – table tennis, tennis, triathlon, and badminton – will double as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Ghana is hosting its maiden African Games, a feat described by the President as a big boost for a country seeking to maximise significantly the contribution of sports to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“In its 57 years of existence, this is the first time that the country is hosting the Games, despite Ghana being, under the leadership of our first leader, Kwame Nkrumah, a founding member of the African Games,” President Nana Akufo-Addo stated.

The Games’ Local Organising Committee (LOC), per its estimates, says it is expecting about 5, 000 elite athletes and 3, 000 officials for the event, scheduled for March 8 to 23, this year.

More than 40 African countries have so far confirmed participation in the Games.

Accra, Ghana’s capital city, as well as Cape Coast are the two host cities.

