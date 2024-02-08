Body of Dr Ahmed to be brought home – Minority

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Feb 8, GNA – Parliament is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the body of Dr Mustapha Ahmed, a former National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, is brought to Ghana.

That would ensure a befitting burial service for him in accordance with Islamic rites, Mr Yussif Jajah Issaka, NDC MP for Ayawaso North, said on Thursday.

Dr Ahmed travelled to India to seek medical attention due to a backache but died after a surgery was performed on him.

He was reported dead on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. He was 63.

Mr Issaka said Parliament was going to be involved in giving the late MP a well-deserved burial as a remarkable individual who made an indelible impact on Ghana’s political and economic landscape.

He said this on Thursday when Ms Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, a Second Deputy Minority Whip, led a delegation of the Minority Caucus to confirm the death of the former MP on behalf of Speaker Alban Bagbin and to sympathise with the family.

Dr Ahmed was the Ayawaso East MP from 2001 to 2013 until he was later moved to Ayawaso North after it was carved out of his previous constituency.

Apart from being actively involved in politics, the late MP was a retired military officer, a dentist and an estate developer.

He was the Minister of Youth and Sports in the former President John Dramani Mahama’s Administration.

Dr Alhassan described his death as shocking, saying: “We don’t have a choice but to respect what the Almighty Allah wants.”

He said the family was also liaising with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the body to be flown in on Friday, February 9, or Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Ms Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, MP for Ada, described the deceased as a highly respected figure who made significant contributions to both the political and societal spheres of Ghana.

“We mourn with the family,” she said.

He was survived by a wife and three children.

