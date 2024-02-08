President Akufo-Addo appoints new Deputy Directors-General of prisons

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 08, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed four senior officers of the Ghana Prisons Service to the position of Deputy Directors General.

They include Dr. Francis Omane-Addo, previously the Director of Prisons in charge of Technical, Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, the former Director of Prisons in charge of Services, Mr. Robin Asamoah Fenning, beforehand the Central Regional Commander and Officer in Charge of the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison, and Mr. Simon Yao Adzah, who was the Officer in Charge of the Tarkwa Local Prison.

A statement issued in Accra on Thursday by the Service and signed by Superintendent of Prisons, Adamu Abdul Latif, Chief Public Relations officer, said the appointments were in accordance with Article 207 of the 1992 Constitution and on the advice of the Prisons Service Council.

The statement said the appointments took effect on February 1, 2024.

The statement congratulated the newly appointed officers and urged them to work to fulfil the mandate of the Service.

GNA

