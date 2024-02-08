Cameroon FA rejects president’s resignation after dismal AFCON performance

YAOUNDE, Feb. 8, (Xinhua/GNA) — The president of Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o Fils, had his resignation rejected by executive members of the football governing body on Monday.

At a special meeting in Cameroonian capital city of Yaounde to evaluate the performance of the national team at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which is ongoing in Cote d’Ivoire, Eto’o tendered his resignation, FECAFOOT said in a statement late Monday.

FECAFOOT executive members rejected his resignation “renewing their confidence to him to continue with the same spirit of reconstruction and development of Cameroon Football”, the statement said.

Cameroon set an objective to reach the final of AFCON, but was eliminated after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Nigeria in the last 16.

Eto’o, four-time winner of African player of the year, was elected FECAFOOT president in 2021, but his reign has been embroiled in crisis ranging from poor performances by national teams, suspicions of match-fixing to unfulfilled promises.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

