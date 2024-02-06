Traditional ruler advocates support for chiefs in development pursuits

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Goefe (V/R), Feb. 6, GNA – Togbe Agbi V, the Senior Divisional Chief of Adaklu Goefe in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region, has advocated support for chiefs in their pursuit to develop their communities.

He said chiefs were installed to lead their communities in development but needed the support of the community members to achieve the desired results.

Togbe Agbi made the call when Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi, called on him to pay homage and to inform him about of his 40th anniversary of his installation.

Adaklu Kodzobi is said to be one of the communities making the Goefe division of Adaklu.

Togbe Agbi noted that some communities were lagging in development projects not because their chiefs were not development oriented but because their subjects were not prepared to support them.

He advised chiefs to continue to serve their people in humility despite the challenges and unite them for development.

Togbe Agbi praised Togbe Dzegblade for his long stay on the throne and the number of development projects undertaken at Adaklu Kodzobi during his 40 years as the chief and called on others to emulate his leadership.

Togbe Sassraku, a sub-chief of Adaklu Goefe, bemoaned the seeming division among some communities making the Goefe division and appealed to Togbe Dzegblade to help unite them.

Togbe Dzegblade, on his part, said as custom demanded he could not celebrate the anniversary without informing his “father” and also seek his support.

He presented foodstuffs, a cow, bottled water, one piece of the anniversary cloth and a bag of undisclosed items to Togbe Agbi.

Togbe Dzegblade was installed as chief of Adaklu Kodzobi in October 1983.

Activities lined up for the anniversary include quiz competition, oral history of the community, excursion to Amedzofe walkway and football gala.

It would be climaxed with a grand durbar and launch of Togbe Dzegblade Educational Fund on Saturday, 2nd March, 2024.

