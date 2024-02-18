Black Sherif shines at 2024 London Fashion Week

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 18, GNA – Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif walked the run for Labrum Fashion at the 40-year anniversary of the London Fashion Week.

This year’s edition of London Fashion Week marks 40 years since it was first staged by the British Fashion Council, rising to become one of the

biggest catwalk fixtures in the world.

The award-winning Ghanaian musician showcased classic looks and demonstrated his runway prowess with a steady walk in his dazzling outfit.

Black Sherif was in an overall masculine jacket adorned with matching trousers, simple boots, and a leather bag.

His outfit was certainly outstanding among the various collaborations of Labrum Fashion, which takes inspiration from West African clothing lines combined with Western heritage.

Black Sherif has over the years demonstrated his strong sense of fashion in the music industry, with his outfits often sparking conversations on social media.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

