Asantehene’s 25th anniversary: Asokore-Mampong MCE secures sponsorship package to support

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi Feb. 06 GNA – Mr Kennedy Kankam, Asokore-Mampong Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has secured a partial sponsorship package from a paint manufacturing company, to give a painting facelift to the Manhyia Palace, ahead of the silver Jubilee anniversary of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The support from the BBC Industrial Ghana Limited, will also give opportunities to property owners in Manhyia to pay half of the actual price of the products of the company, to paint their houses during the anniversary period.

This significant reduction is to afford landlords who have their buildings on the main principal streets of Kumasi to beautify their houses with paints ahead of the anniversary.

BBC Industrial Ghana limited, are producers of Leyland products and they are brands renowned for quality.

Mr Ehab Kotob, Ashanti Regional Manager of the company, speaking at the presentation ceremony at the Manhyia palace, noted that, the company was committed to partner individuals and corporate organizations and provide them with products and services they could trust.

He said as leaders in the paint industry, the company sought to continually rethink the status quo and aim at having the right range of products most suited for Ghanaian needs to ensure a sense of accomplishment from start to finish in all their projects.

Mr Kotob said with over 57 years of experience in the production of high-quality products, the company strives to offer great value for money and services that was expected from them.

He said joining the silver jubilee anniversary of the Asantehene was paramount since it gave the company the opportunity to highlight its love for the Asante Kingdom.

Mr Kennedy Kankam on his part, thanked the company for the support.

Okatakyie Amoa Atum Nkonkonkyia II, Omanhene of Japekrom traditional area, who received the items thanked the company and called on other cooperate bodies to emulate the gesture of BBC Industrial Ghana limited.

He assured the management of the company that the products would be used for the intended purpose.

