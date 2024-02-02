Anloga: ‘1981 batch’ of Zion College supports Alma Mater

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (VR) Feb. 2, GNA-Zion College (Zico), one of the Senior High Schools in the Anloga District of the Volta Region has received some help from the 1981-year group of old students.

The support, which included the renovation of an old, dilapidated classroom block and a monument, was aimed at promoting teaching and learning towards the effective delivery of quality education.

Mr Thomas Adade, Chairman of the 1981 Old Students Union, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency after a handing over ceremony at the school premises on Thursday, said the group’s other objective was to help mitigate the infrastructural challenges facing the school.

“This is the school that shaped our lives some 43 years ago, so we have decided to give back to our alma mater to help promote better education,” he stated.

Mr Adade added that the student Union had earlier presented to them the numerous challenges of the school which they deemed necessary to tackle gradually for the success of the school.

He stated that the renovated project, worth over GHS 200,000 received funding from voluntary contributions from the group members.

“God willing, we have other plans which would include the donation of laptop computers, solar panels, and ambulance, among others to the school for their smooth academic activities.”

Mr Adade, an accountant by profession, also commended other old students who contributed in various forms to the development of the school.

“Let me thank the 1981 batch members for their voluntary support, especially Mr Christian Agbezudor, CEO of Cell Construction Limited who is also a member.”

He also urged the school management body and others to lobby for more support to uplift the image of the school.

Madam Nutifafa Abla Kwawukume, the Headmistress of the school, who received the item on behalf of the staff and students, thanked the donors for the timely intervention.

She pledged the building would be used for the intended purpose and appealed to other old students, philanthropists, corporate entities, and the government to solve the other challenges facing the school.

The renovated “Charity Block” was named after the late Headmistress Mrs Charity Zormelo-Fiawoo for her numerous contributions to the growth of the school.

The School Block remained the oldest building containing the highest number of students since the school’s establishment in 1937, which has a student population of over 2100.

The ceremony was highly attended by past and current students, chiefs, heads of institutions, assembly members, and others.

