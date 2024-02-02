Queen of Peace SHS launches Silver Jubilee celebration

By Philip Tengzu

Nadowli (UW/R), Feb. 2, GNA – The Queen of Peace Senior High School (SHS) at Nadowli in the Upper West Region has launched its Silver Jubilee (25th anniversary) with a call for stronger stakeholder collaboration to ensure the growth of the school.

The anniversary, on the theme: “25 Years of Holistic Education, Prospects and Challenges,” aimed to have a retrospection of the journey of the school so far, the challenges therein, and the way forward.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Kizito Bafara, the Board Chairman of the School, said teamwork was important for the institution to lived up to its mandate, and urged the seakeholders to work together to put the school on the development pedestal.

He praised the strong collaborative efforts of the Catholic Church, the Nadowli-Kaleo District Assembly, and the traditional leaders of the area, which birthed the school.

Mr Bafara commended successive managements for their dedication, commitment, and teamwork, which had seen to the development of the school.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, said the performance of the school over the past 25 years of its existence had earned it an enviable position within the second cycle institutions in the area.

It achieved that status through hard work and strict observance of the principles of its founders, he said.

Dr Salih commended the Catholic Church for its contribution to the development of the Upper West Region, particularly the education and health sectors.

“Government recognises religious bodies in the region as key development partners and we shall continue to work together as partners to better the lives of our people,” he said.

The Minister reiterated the obligation of the Government to find solutions to the many challenges that confronted the education sector of the nation, including the provision of the needed educational infrastructure.

Dr Salih said the Queen of Peace SHS was receiving its share of the interventions, including the construction of a dormitory block and a dining hall, to create an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning.

The Queen of Peace SHS was established in 1999 by the Catholic Church starting with a student population of 76, comprising 31 females and 45 males, as well as seven each of teaching and non-teaching staff.

The school started with two programmes, General Arts and Business, but through positive transformation, it now has about 1,240 students, 139 teaching and non-teaching staff, and runs four programmes – General Arts, General Science, Business and Home Economics.

Mr Abaare Ib Kuu, the Headmaster, commended the Government for the implementation of the projects and appealed for the timely completion of the ongoing ones.

He said the school was challenged with inadequate classrooms as it had 45 classes but 35 classrooms, inadequate dining hall furniture, and staff bungalows.

A series of activities were lined up for the celebration expected to be climaxed in November 2024.

