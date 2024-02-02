120 Trading Standards Inspectors Graduate under GSA, British Standards Institution partnership

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA-One hundred and twenty trading standards inspectors under the Ghana Standards Authority and the British Standards Institution partnership have graduated after completing their training programmes.

The inspectors are the first cohort in the country to undertake this training, aligning to GSA’s evolved mandate, to ensure safe, fair and legally compliant marketplaces, helping local businesses and protecting consumers.

The Standards Partnership is a UK Government funded programme, being led by BSI, to enhance trade through international standards.

It is designed to increase economic stability, boosting sustainable and inclusive growth, supporting job creation and reducing poverty.

The programme supports governments and national standards bodies in SP countries by helping to strengthen quality infrastructure and increase the use of international standards.

It was first piloted in partnership with GSA, in November 2022.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry, urged the inspectors to abide by the tenets of the profession.

Baroness Hoey of Lylehill and Rathlin, UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Ghana, pledged continuous support to the GSA to help boost trade and protect consumers.

Professor Alex Dodoo, Director General GSA, said: “We are delighted to be able to recognise the achievements of the trading standards inspectors,

who will play a key role for GSA and towards our goals of boosting trade.

“Through the Standards Partnership programme our capacity at GSA has expanded and it has contributed to a new workforce, through various activities and training. But also, wider than GSA, our partners and local organisations will benefit as we continue on the transformational journey and unleash the potential of Ghanian industry.”

It aligns with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to stimulate intra-Africa trade, emphasising value-added production and trade across all sectors of the continent’s economy.

Volodymyr Yakubov, International Projects Director at BSI said: “This event not only acknowledges the achievements of the inspectors but also signifies the ongoing collaboration between the UK and Ghana to improve market practices and strengthen the national quality infrastructure.

“We are proud to be able to join GSA for this event and for the ongoing partnership that will continue to

deliver impact.”

In addition to Ghana, the SP programme is currently being rolled out in 10 other countries and island regions: Bangladesh, the Caribbean, Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Pacific Islands, Rwanda and Uganda.

It aims to support national standards bodies in all countries and enable businesses to build resilient, diversified supply chains with high-quality products and services – resulting in greater choice and lower prices of goods.

