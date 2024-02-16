Amasaman MP honours teachers in Ga West Municipality 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Feb.16, GNA- Mr Elvis Doh Mottey, an integrated science teacher at Ayikan Doboro MA Basic School, has emerged as the most outstanding teacher in the Ga West Municipality.

Mr Mottey was presented with a chest freezer, a medal, and a certificate to recognise his sterling performance in shaping the future of the students.

In the Senior High School (SHS) category, Mr Kwadwo Darkwa Essel, an Integrated Science teacher, at Adjen Kotoku SHS, won the best teacher award in the Municipality.

Ms Grace Adomako came in second, while Mr Seeth Agyakwa followed with the third position.

In the Junior High School category, Mr Adams Ibrahim won the best teacher award in the Municipality with John Nee-Quaye Quaye in second place.

They were presented with double-deck fridges, certificates, and medals.

The awards were sponsored by Mr Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa, the Member of Parliament for Amasaman.

Special awards were presented to heads of school and non-teaching staff for their selfless contributions to the growth of education in the Municipality.

The ceremony christened: ” Afrifa-Mensa Teacher Prize 2023,” was organised in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service in the Municipality.

It was on the theme ” Thriving Transformation: Celebrating Educators to Champion Innovation.”

Mr Afrifa-Mensa said the award ceremony was instituted to celebrate the gallant teachers who have contributed to developing the talents of students in the Municipality.

That, he stressed, was key because education played an important role in national development.

He said he had supported the Directorate of Education in the Municipality with 5,000 double desks, science laboratories, and the construction of classrooms in the Municipality.

Mr Afrifa-Mensa said even though he would not run as a Parliamentary candidate in 2024, he was hopeful his successor would continue with the awards ceremony to honour the dedication and passion of the teachers in the area.

He acknowledged the need for all to create a society where every pupil had access to education, while educators have a good working environment to operate.

Dr Mama Laryea, Executive Director of Learning Masterminds, speaking on the theme, advised teachers to be innovative and be abreast of new skills in the teaching profession.

“You need to inject transformative methods of teaching to spark the imagination of learners and equip them with skills to thrive in the future,” she said.

She urged the teachers to develop a positive mindset and be creative in developing their teaching modules to serve as catalysts for change.

Dr Laryea encouraged them to embrace technology to sharpen their skills and learn from each other, stressing that ” education thrives in collaboration.”

Mr Stephen Abamfo, Greater Accra Regional Director, GES, commended teachers in the region for making strides in the educational space by winning math and science quizzes and other competitions.

Mr Mottey, on behalf of the awardees, thanked the Member of Parliament and organisers of the event for the gesture and pledged to improve on their efforts to better the future of the students and the Municipality.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

