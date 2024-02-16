Renowned fashion designer Pokua Poku passes on  

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – Ghanaian fashion designer and creative director Pokua Poku Mouhtiseb has passed on.

The renowned fashion designer passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at the Lister Hospital in Accra through labour complications.

Social media users have expressed their condolences to the family of the renowned designer, who had some famous collections.

Pokua left behind three children and her husband, Mouhtiseb.

Pokua’s fashion label, which was established in 2011, had luxury women’s collections that were stylish, trendy, and unique.

She had her primary education at Martyrs of Uganda Roman Catholic Junior High School and later went to Achimota Secondary School.

Pokua was a graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Hull in England.

