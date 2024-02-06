Amasaman accident: Truck driver arrested

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Feb.06, GNA – The driver of the truck involved in a crash yesterday with a mini bus around the China Mall stretch of the Amasaman-Nsawam road, has been arrested by the police.

The driver’s mate, who sustained injuries and was referred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, for medical attention, did not go to the Hospital.

On Monday, February 5, 2024, a road crash involving a Tipper Truck and a mini bus occurred around the China Mall stretch of the Amasaman-Nsawam road.

According to eyewitnesses, the mini bus had encountered a pothole and was slowing down when the Truck, reported to have failed brake, hit the mini bus from behind before landing on its top.

Seven passengers lost their lives, with six others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, Mr Bernard Fiifi Polley, Hospital Administrator, Ga West Municipal Hospital, Amasaman, said at about 1630 hours on Monday, a KIA Truck accompanied by a Police Officer rushed to the health facility with 13 accident victims.

He said the victims were received at the Emergency Unit, however, upon assessment, seven were dead on arrival and were sent to the Police Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The Administrator said the remaining six (four females and two males) sustained varying degrees of injury.

He said one of the two male victims who was a Police Officer, was referred to the Police Hospital upon request.

Another female who sustained minor injuries was treated and discharged the same evening.

Mr Polley said the Hospital decided to refer the remaining four victims (three females and one male—the truck driver’s mate) to the 37 Military Hospital, however, all four victims unanimously opted to be referred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge.

He said their request was granted and a referral note was issued to them.

However, he said a follow up today indicated that only the three female victims were on admission at the Ridge Hospital.

When GNA visited the Hospital, the three female victims – Ms Amanda Aboagyewaa, 24, her sister, Tahiru Adama, 23, and Ms Edina Boateng, were on admission.

Ms Aboagyewaa said the mini bus was travelling from Pokuase to Kade when the incident happened.

“We live at Kade. We came to Accra for our grandmother’s funeral. We were going back when we had the accident,” she said.

GNA

