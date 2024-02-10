AMA to construct walkway facility for visually impaired patients visiting Korle-Bu Hospital  

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Feb. 10, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced plans to construct a 300-meter walkway facility with hand reels to improve the mobility and safety of visually impaired patients visiting the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The facility, which seeks to easily lead the patients to the Hospital’s eye care centre, would be equipped with tactile paving and other accessibility features such as adequate lighting.

The Assembly took the decision to undertake the road safety enhancement works following a request from one George Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, a Radiologist at the eye care centre, to redesign the current walkway facility to meet the needs of its users.

Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Chief Executive Officer, AMA, made the announcement after embarking on an inspection tour of the old facility to evaluate the challenges faced by patients.

She said it was importance to create an inclusive community and environment for all categories of persons in the City to access essential healthcare services without barriers.

Madam Sackey said the project would commence in the months ahead and would be supported by international partners and local stakeholders for its completion, adding that the walkway was part of an agenda to build a more equitable society.

She urged drivers and riders of motor bikes to exercise restraints to avert any potential risks posed by excessive speeding within the streets of the Hospital

“Excessive speed poses a significant risk to pedestrians, patients, healthcare workers, and other road users, particularly in areas such as hospital compounds where foot traffic may be high and visibility limited,” the Mayor said.

Mr George Lutterodt commended the Mayor for her time and patience in assessing the challenges faced by the patients.

“I had to fall on the Mayor of Accra to help us with pedestrians crossing and a proper walkway because the facility has become dangerous for them when crossing the road and assessing the Centre,” he said.

The Korle-Bu Eye Centre, also known as the “Lions International Eye Centre”, is a modern specialist eye centre, constructed to serve as a West African Regional Surgical Training Facility.

The Centre boasts of two theatres, three wards, a minor treatment room, a 12-bed bay, as well as offices and consultant rooms.

Additionally, it houses an optical shop that provides optometry services and dispenses spectacles.

GNA

