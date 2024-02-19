AGOSA shows love to Christ Faith Foster Home 

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – The Accra Girls’ Old Students Association (AGOSA) has donated assorted items to the children of Christ Faith Foster Home at Frafraha in the Adentan Municipality.

The items included bottled and sachet water bags, bags of rice, cooking oil, oats, sugar, milk, drinks, and loaves of bread.

The rest were chocolates, tinned tomatoes, eggs, sardines, assorted food supplies, toys for kids, toiletries, detergents, and sanitary pads.

Professor Adelaide Naa Amerley Kastner, National President of AGOSA, presenting the items on behalf of the Association, said the gesture was to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the children of the Foster Home.

“Accra Girls’ Old Students Association, we looked into our hearts and we said that we would want to come and share love with the children in Frafraha Orphanage. So, that is why we are here,” Prof Kastner said.

She expressed gratitude to the caretakers of the Home for their dedicated care and love towards the children.

Mr Edward Adu-Amoako, Deputy Manager of the Home, receiving the items on behalf of the children, thanked AGOSA for the kind gesture.

“Looking at the things here, I’m just overwhelmed. So, today you have really shown love, and it is our prayer that God will continue to bless all of you.

“Wherever you took the money to do this, it is our prayer that Almighty God will replenish you immeasurably. God richly bless you,” he said.

With Ghana having instituted February 14 as Chocolate Day, AGOSA used the occasion to educate the children and their handlers on the importance of consuming chocolate and other cocoa products.

Key among the benefits is the protection against heart diseases.

Some students of the Accra Girls’ Senior High School also joined AGOSA to spend the day with the children.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

