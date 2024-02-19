Senior Correctional Center gets AstroTurf 

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA- Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for the Interior, has commissioned phase one of the newly constructed AstroTurf for the Ghana Prisons Service, financed by the Ghana National Gas Company.

The Minister, who read the speech on behalf of Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said the facility was designed to bring about a significant improvement in sports development, especially soccer.

The facility, which is positioned at the Senior Correctional Center (SCC), Roman Ridge in Accra, was constructed by Wembley Sports Construction Limited.

Mr Dery said it was meant to harness sporting talents, which would help catapult the nation to her pride and place in sports.

“This is also to lend the opportunity to young inmates of the Center to showcase their talents in the hope that it will spur them on to success in the future,” he added.

Mr Dery said the facility would also facilitate the routine exercise needs of prison officers, their families, and the community at large.

Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir, the Director General of Prisons, expressed appreciation to the Ghana Gas Authority for funding the construction of the Football Turf.

He thanked Wembley Sports Construction Limited and all stakeholders involved in the project.

He said: “The Center would soon erect other facilities, including changing rooms, washrooms and spectator stands to make it complete.”

Mr John Darko, a Board Member of the Ghana National Gas Company, who spoke on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Dr K. D. Asante, said the desire to help fund the facility was borne out of the vision to provide a recreational facility to promote rehabilitation and social re-integration within the Center.

Mr Darko urged the Prisons Service to maintain the facility for the benefit of the inmates and the community.

The ceremony was crowned with a friendly football match competition between Prisons Service and Ghana National Gas Company, for both male and female sides.

The Prisons Ladies won 2-0, while their men counterparts drew 2-2.

The Prisons Men Team won 4-2 on penalty shoot-out to emerge winners.

