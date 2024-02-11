Adjoafua Circuit gets Superintendent Minister

By Justina Paaga

Adjoafua (WN/R), Feb.11, GNA – A 45- year -old Methodist Minister, the Very Reverend Nana Addo Acquah, has been inducted into office as the Adjoafua Circuit Superintendent Minister in the Bia West District of the Western North Region.

The Very Rev. Acquah was initially responsible for only a society in the Sefwi Bekwai Diocese but will now superintend over Methodist Church activities in 20 societies constituting the Circuit.

The Diocesan Bishop, Right Reverend Robert Felix Bassaw, who officiated, advised the newly inducted Minister not to lord it over his congregation but humble himself and work with the members towards the growth of the Circuit, physically and spiritually.

He wondered why some church members used their positions to usurp powers and cautioned against that character, which sometimes disintegrated the church.

Rt Rev Bassaw entreated the new Superintendent Minister to exercise his office with love, sympathy and care for all the members without discrimination.

He implored the members to let unity continue to prevail before, during, and after the general election as Ghanaians went to the polls for the parliamentary and presidential elections in December, this year.

Very Rev Acquah, on his part, commended the Church for the honour done him and promised to discharge his duties effectively.

He, however, called for cooperation to enhance the spiritual upliftment of the Church.

Very Rev. Acquah was born at Ekwamkrom in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region in December 1978.

He had his basic and secondary education in Kumasi and continued at the University of Cape Coast for a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Science and further studied for a Post Graduate Certificate in Education at the University of Education Winneba.

In 2012 he attended the Trinity Theological Seminary, where he received a Masters Degree in Divinity in 2015.

Very Rev Acquah has been in the ministry for nine years and served in places like Sefwi Bodi, Awaso and Adjoafua all in the Sefwi Bekwai Diocese.

He is married with four daughters.

GNA

