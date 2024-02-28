1,598 applicants fail to honour admission to CKT-UTAS

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Navrongo (U/E) Feb 28, GNA – A total of 1,598 out of 3,020 applicants have not tuned up for admission to the Clement Kubindiwo Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) in Navrongo to pursue undergraduate and graduate programmes for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Out of the total number offered admission, undergraduate student applicants were 2,028, comprising 1,420 males and 608 females, while 992, comprising 905 males and 87 females were graduate student applicants.

Professor Samson Abah Abagale, the Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University, who disclosed this, said 710 males and 306 females totaling 1,016 undergraduate students accepted the offer and registered, while 345 males and 61 females registered for graduate programmes.

The VC was speaking at the fourth matriculation ceremony of the University.

The exact reasons for the failure of the applicants to turn up for admission are not known and could be varied.

Professor Abagale said the University had structured and realigned its academic programmes under ten schools, namely; the School of Computing and Information Sciences (SCIS), School of Mathematical Sciences (SMS), School of Physical Sciences (SoPS) and the School of Sciences, Mathematics and Technology Education (SoSMTE).

The rest are the School of Medical Sciences (SoMS), School of Environment and Life Sciences (SoELS), School of Chemical and Biochemical Sciences (SoCBS), School of Nursing and Midwifery, School of Agriculture and the School of Public Health.

“The University, through the School of Medical Sciences for this academic year has introduced and admitted students to read programmes in PhD, Infectious Diseases and Immunology as well as M. Phil Infectious Diseases and Immunology,” he said.

He said the School also advertised for suitable applicants to be admitted into the University to read M. Phil in Anaesthesia and Critical Care, while accreditation was sought from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Allied Health Professions Council for the SoMS to mount and run a BSc. Medical Laboratory Technology programme.

The VC further mentioned that the Allied Health Professions Council recently granted professional approval for a BSc Health Information Management programme which was

currently being prepared by the School of Mathematical Sciences for submission to the GTEC for academic accreditation.

“Also noteworthy are accreditation processes for two Nursing programmes which are far advanced and would be advertised hopefully this academic year if the accreditation process gets completed.

“The School of Computing and Information Sciences has also submitted three new programmes; M. Phil in Information and Communication Technology. MSc. in Information and Communication Technology and BSc. in Information Systems to the Office of the VC for onward submission to GTEC for accreditation process to begin,” he said.

Professor Abagale told the fresh students that even though the University had infrastructural deficit, it had one of the best Faculty and support staff to make them competitive in the job market after their studies.

He urged them to avail themselves to be remodeled to the “competitive lion spirit” to become the graduate the University envisaged for its students in the job market, “I advise you to take your academic work seriously. It is the main reason you are in this University and in Navrongo.

“Remember there would be challenges and the only way you can succeed is to stay resilient and not to give up, but persevere till you meet your target, that is a successful graduation,” the VC told the students.

Some students who interacted with the Ghana News Agency, expressed gratitude to God for the admission and the grace to successfully undergo the matriculation process, and pledged to abide by the rules and regulations of the University to a successful end.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

