A renowned Togolese musician to perform at Adaklu Kodzobi

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Feb. 28, GNA – Mr. Agboti Yao, a renowned Togolese musician, will on Friday, perform at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district of the Volta region.

It forms part of the month-long 40th anniversary celebration of the installation of Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of the community.

Apostle Daniel Amanu, Chairman of the anniversary planning committee, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Kodzobi on Monday.

He said other artistes expected to perform on the bill included, Mr. Nanevi Mawueta, Tony Dee, David Mawutor, Vinyo, Gowa and Dan Larry, a Pan-Africanist

Apostle Amanu stated that local drumming groups will also entertain the people.

“Music is one of the passions of Togbe Dzegblade so the Planning Committee deemed it appropriate to arrange these local and international artistes to entertain him and his guests,” he stated.

The Chairman said programme, which would be hosted at the community’s school park, is free of charge.

He continued that the climax of the celebration would be a grand durbar and launching of Togbe Dzegblade Educational Fund on Saturday, 2nd March, 2024.

He appealed to all citizens of the area, both home and abroad and well wishers, to join hands to make the durbar a memorable one.

