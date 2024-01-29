Winners and losers of NPP parliamentary primaries  

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Jan 29, GNA – On Saturday, January 27, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held parliamentary primaries for incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs).

Below is a breakdown of the winners and losers of the primaries held in 105 constituencies nationwide.

In the Greater Accra Region, candidates, who successfully retained their bids to contest in the 2024 General Election on the ticket of the NPP are Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, MP for Ablekuma West and Minister of Communications and Digitisation; Mr Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central and Greater Accra Regional Minister; Mr Sylvester M. Tetteh, MP for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom.

Those who lost in the Greater Accra Region are Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya; Madam Sheila Bartels, MP for Ablekuma North; Mr Dickson Adomako Kissi, MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Mr Moses Anim, MP for Trobu; Mr Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensah, MP for

Amasaman; Madam Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, MP for Weija Gbawe and Mr Yves Hanson-Nortey, MP for Tema Central.

In the Bono Region, those who were retained are Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, MP for

Dormaa Central and Minister for Health; Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, MP for Sunyani West and Minister for Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions; Mr Kwaku Agyenim Boateng, MP for Berekum West and Mr Nelson Kyeremeh, MP for Berekum East.

In the Bono East Region, Mr Stephen Pambiin Jalulah, MP for Pru West was also retained.

For the Ahafo Region, those who won their reelection bids are Mr Evans Bobie Opoku, MP for Asunafo North; and Mr Patrick Banor, MP for Asutifi North.

Madam Freda Prempeh, the incumbent MP for Tano North lost her reelection bid.

For the Upper West Region, Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, MP for Sissala East and Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources was retained.

Those retained in Western Region are Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, MP for Takoradi and Western Regional Minister; Mr Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Secondi MP; Mr George Mireku Duker, MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Prince Hamid Armah, MP for Kwesimintsim and Mr John Kobin Abbam Aboah Sanie, MP for Mpohor.

Incumbent MPs who lost their re-election bids are Mr Joseph Cudjoe, MP for Effia and Minister for Public Enterprises and Mr Samuel Erickson Abakah, MP for Shama.

For the Western North Region, those who were retained are Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai and Mr Djornobuah Alex Tetteh, the MP for Sefwi Akontombra.

In the North East Region, Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the MP for Walewale and Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection lost her reelection bid.

In the Savannah Region, NPP MPs who won their reelection bids are Mr

Mahama Asei Seini, MP for Daboya-Mankarigu and Alhassan Abdallah Iddi, MP for Salaga North.

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the MP for Damango and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources was confirmed unopposed.

In the Volta Region, Mr John-Peter Amewu, the MP for Hohoe and Minister of Railways Development, was also confirmed unopposed.

In the Northern Region, NPP incumbent MPs who were retained are Mr Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, incumbent MP for Yendi, Mr Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, MP for Nanton and Mr Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba, MP for Mion.

However, Mr Jabaah John Bennam, MP for Zabzugu lost his reelection bid.

MPs from the Central Region, who were retained by the delegates are Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu Senya East, Madam Ophelia Mensah, MP for Mfantseman and Naana Eyiah, MP for Gomoa Central.

Those who lost their parliamentary bids in the Central Region are Bright Wireko-Brobby, MP for Hemang Lower Denkyira, and Mr Elvis Morris Donkoh, MP for Abura Asebu Kwamankese.

The primary in Agona West was suspended due to a court injunction.

For the Eastern Region, incumbent MPs who were retained dare Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase/Ayirebi and Minister of Information, Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip in Parliament; and Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP for Akim Swedru.

The rest are Mr Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, MP for Achiase; Mr Davis Ansah Opoku, MP for Mpraeso; Mr Alexander Agyare, MP Kade.

Madam Abena Osei-Asare, MP for Atiwa East, Mr Joseph Frempong, MP for Nkawkaw; Mr George Kwame Aboagye, MP for Asene Akroso Manso and Mr Charles Acheampong, MP for Lower West Akim.

Those who lost are Madam Gifty Twum-Ampofo, MP for Abuakwa North; Mr Osei John Frimpong, MP for Abirem; Mr Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah, MP for Fanteakwa North, Mr Kofi Okyere-Agyekum, MP for Fanteakwa South; and Mr Kwadwo Asante, MP for Suhum.

Those who won in the Ashanti Region are Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, MP for Bantama and Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources; Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, MP for Adansi Asokwa and Minister of Trade and Industry; Mr Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi, MP for Asante Akim Central; Mr Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante Akim North and Mr Kwaku Asante-Boateng, MP for Asante Akim South.

The rest are Collins Adomako Mensah, MP for Afigya Kwabre North; Madam Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa; Madam Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, MP for Afigya Sekyere East, Mr Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, Obuasi East; Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, MP for Old Tafo and Mr Kofi Amankwa-Manu, MP for Atwima Kwanwoma.

Others are Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP for Manhyia South and Minister for Energy; Mr Akwasi Konadu, MP for Manhyia North, Dr Kingsley Nvarko, MP for Kwadaso; Madam Adelaide Ntim, MP for Nsuta Kwamang Beposo; Dr Stephen Amoah, MP for Nyiaeso and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, and Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, Manso Adubia.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP for Bosomtwe and Minister for Education was earlier unanimously reelected as the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency.

The NPP sitting MPs in Ashanti Region who lost their reelection bids are Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, MP for Atwima Mponua; Mr Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, MP for Atwima Nwabiagya South; Mr Akwasi Darko Boateng, MP for Bosome Freho; Madam Ama Pomaa Boateng, MP for Juaben and Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitisation, Mr Ntim Augustine Collins, MP for Offinso North; Mr Eugene Boakye Antwi, MP for Subin, and Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, MP for Odotobri.

Two constituencies in the Ashanti Region, Mampong-Ashanti (Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong incumbent) and Obuasi West (Mr Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng incumbent) have court injunctions placed on them.

GNA

