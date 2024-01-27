Western Regional Minister confident of re-election as Takoradi MP

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Jan. 27, GNA – Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Takoradi, has expressed confidence to be re-elected to represent the people of Takoradi.

election and that the grounds were fertile for his victory.

Mr Darko-Mensah said this in an interaction with the media after casting his ballot at the Presbyterian Church, Takoradi Voting Centre, where a total of 634 delegates are expected to vote in the constituency.

He expressed satisfaction with the smoothness of the process so far and commended the leadership of the NPP for a good job done.

He, however, encouraged delegates to continue to remain calm while casting their ballots for a peaceful primary.

Mr Francis Ndede Siah, Western Regional Chairman of the NPP, monitoring the process, expressed satisfaction and said it was progressing without any challenges.

He said about 150 delegates had cast their ballots as of 0900 hours, “which means the queue is moving fast, and I am happy with that”.

The contest at the Takoradi Constituency is between Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, incumbent MP for the area, Mr Frederick Sam-Incoom, and Mr Richard Essuman Addison.

