Eastern Region records reduction in maternal death

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Koforidua, Jan. 24, GNA – Ms Ellen Darkoa Asare, the Deputy Eastern Regional Director of Nursing Services (Public Health), has said the region recorded 17 deaths per 100,000 live births, showing a reduction in maternal mortality in 2023.

She said maternal death decreased from 85 in 2022 to 70 per cent in 2023, representing 120 deaths per 100,000 and 103 deaths per 100,000 live births, respectively.

Ms Asare who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on the rate of maternal mortality in the region, explained that two of the deaths logged, were below the age of 18 years.

Most of the deaths, she disclosed, were due to haemorrhage, bleeding during pregnancy, labour, or after delivery, and hypertensive diseases.

Among the preventive ways of minimising and eradicating maternal deaths, Ms Asare mentioned that breastfeeding was one of the critical ways that could help to prevent haemorrhage during labour and after delivery.

She encouraged expectant mothers to immediately report to and register with the antenatal clinic during pregnancy, for proper health care.

More education should also be done on the consumption of iron-rich foods such as fish, eggs, green leafy vegetables, and fruits for better absorption of iron to prevent anaemia during pregnancy.

Ms Asare called for capacity building for midwives through coaching and supervision, for prompt detection of complications and make referrals on time.

She added that community ambulances should be made available to health centres, especially in underserved communities, for easy transportation of referred cases.

Expectant mothers were encouraged to heed the advice of their midwives and always take their prescribed iron and malaria medication to ensure safe pregnancy and delivery experiences.

She said the measures outlined, when followed, would help reduce maternal mortality in the region and the country.

Maternal mortality is deaths that occur during pregnancy, 42 days after abortion, childbirth, and the postnatal period.

