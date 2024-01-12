UN warns not enough aid convoys are arriving in Gaza

Geneva, Jan 12, (dpa/GNA) – Only five out of 24 scheduled humanitarian deliveries were carried out in the north of Gaza, in the first 11 days of 2024, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Gaza, said on Friday.

Israeli authorities rejected several scheduled deliveries, to replenish medicine and supplies in Gaza City, the UN office.

Other convoys, meant to deliver food, drinking water and other vital supplies as well as medicines, failed to pass. They were held up for too long at Israeli checkpoints, or because agreed routes could not be utilized.

According to OCHA, the hospitals in the north therefore, do not have enough material to care for the sick and injured.

The World Health Organization (WHO), estimates that 300,000 to 400,000 people are still living in the north of Gaza.

“Every day of assistance missed, results in lost lives and suffering for hundreds of thousands of people, who remain in northern Gaza,” OCHA said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

