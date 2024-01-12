Russian Foreign Ministry condemns US-UK attacks on Houthi rebels

Moscow, Jan 12, (dpa/GNA) – The Russian Foreign Ministry, has condemned airstrikes by the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries, on the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

They are a complete disregard for international law, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Russia has requested a special session of the UN Security Council in New York on Friday, because of the attacks.

The Anglo-Saxon countries were allowing the situation in the region to escalate “for the sake of their destructive goals,” she wrote.

“We condemn the irresponsible actions of the USA and its allies,” Zakharova said at her weekly press conference in Moscow.

She called on the the international community to join her.

The US and UK, supported by the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain, attacked Houthi positions in Yemen overnight. The aim is to stop their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

GNA



