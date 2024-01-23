Twelve parliamentary aspirants contest NPP primaries in Bono – Regional Minister 

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Jan. 23, GNA – Twelve parliamentary aspirants are contesting the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries in five constituencies in the Bono Region, Madam Justina Owusu–Banahene, the Regional Minister said on Tuesday.

In a breakdown, she said three aspirants filed for Berekum West, three aspirants in Berekum East, three aspirants in Sunyani West and two aspirants in the Dormaa Central constituencies.

Madam Owusu-Banahene said Mr Paul Twum Barimah, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Dormaa East was going unopposed as no aspirant filed to contest him at the close of nomination.

She said, however, that because of an unresolved legal issue, the Sunyani East constituency election is on hold pending the court’s decision.

The leadership of the NPP has set Saturday, January 27, 2024, to conduct the Party’s parliamentary primaries for the election of candidates in constituencies with sitting members of parliament for the Election of 2024.

Interacting with the media in Sunyani about the conduct of the primaries, Mad Owusu-Banahene emphasised the exercise remained a critical activity for the NPP towards the 2024 general election.

“This exercise is so crucial that our victory in 2024 is largely dependent on how we conduct ourselves and regional, constituency and polling station executives of our Party, you have an important role to play in promoting the code of conduct and generally ensuring Party discipline which is a necessity for our victory in 2024.”

Flanked by the Municipal/District Chief Executives in the region, the Regional Minister stressed the level of development in the region had made the NPP more attractive and enhanced the Party’s political fortunes in the Election 2024.

The parliamentary aspirants and their followers must therefore conduct issue-based campaigns devoid of personality attacks, she implored.

Madam Owusu-Banahene stated, “Every aspirant is qualified enough and therefore has the proven track record to lead our great party not only to win or maintain the parliamentary seat but also to widen the Party’s vote margin in the presidential elections too.”

“It is therefore imperative that all aspirants and their followers see the parliamentary primaries as an internal affair and remain decorous in their campaign. As one of the strongholds of the NPP, the Party in the region is committed to maintaining its parliamentary seats and recapturing all the orphan constituency seats as well,” she said.



“We should also not forget that the NPP cannot afford to hand over political power to the NDC and as such, we must try to propagate the good works of the NPP to the masses, Madam Owusu-Banahene added.

“The Election 2024 is very crucial to us as a Party and with Dr Bawumia holding our flag high, the Party is going to retain power.”

Madam Owusu-Banahene commended the Party in the region, the parliamentary aspirants, and their followers for their loyalty to the NPP and entreated them to maintain their trust and confidence in the Electoral Commission by religiously following all electoral processes to facilitate incident-free primaries in the region.

GNA

