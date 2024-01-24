Throne Temple Ministry supports Akropong School for the Blind

Akropong (E/R), Jan 24, GNA – The Throne Temple Ministry, a church, has supported the Akropong School for the Blind with educational and non-educational materials to enhance teaching and learning activities.

Mr Otu Amankwa, the Church Secretary, presented the items on behalf of the church at the school’s premises last Wednesday.

The educational materials included braille, three boxes of low-vision equipment, school bags, two boxes of pens, one box of pencils, and computer equipment specially made for visually impaired students.

The non-educational materials also include 70 brand new sneakers, T-shirts, trousers, and used clothes.

Mr Otu said the intention to support the school was conceived after he had extensive consultation with important stakeholders in the school, notably the board and management, to ascertain the immediate needs of the students.

After the consultation, his outfit reached out to other donors, particularly the Institute of Human Development, to support the idea of donating to the Akropong School for the Blind, he said.

Mr Otu said the computer equipment was essential to the students since it magnified the fonts of letters to assist readers who were visually impaired.

He advised the school’s administration and the students to fully harness the items and ensure sustainability.

Mr. Gideon Doyi, Assistant Head Teacher, Akropong School for the Blind, thanked the Church for supporting the school and appealed for further assistance to enhance teaching and learning.

He said the computer equipment would enhance computer literacy and encouraged the students to fully utilise the materials to facilitate their academic work.

Nana Osae Adade, the Ahenena Hene of the Kuranti Divion in Akropong Akuapem, charged the management of the school to ensure that the equipment was protected to prolong their efficiency.

He also advised the students to be enthusiastic about their academic work.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

