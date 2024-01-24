CDD-Ghana Senior Fellow receives Franko-German Prize for Human Rights

Accra, Jan 24, GNA – Professor Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh, a Senior Fellow at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has been awarded the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law 2023.

A statement issued by CDD-Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency said in observance of International Human Rights Day, 2023, which coincided with the 75th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 11 individuals from around the globe were honoured for their exemplary efforts in advancing human rights.

Prof Emerita Manuh was presented with the award during a beautiful event that was held in her honour on January 22, 2024, at the residence of the French ambassador to Ghana in Accra.

The statement said the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law recognises the dedication of civil society to the preservation of inalienable human rights and the protection of human dignity for all.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

